LONDON Jan 15 British over-50s travel and
insurance company Saga is forming a joint venture with
Tilney Bestinvest, a UK-based investment and financial planning
firm, as pension reforms put pressure on insurance companies to
find new business.
The new venture, called Saga Investment Services, will offer
customers wealth and investment advice and services, the insurer
said on Thursday in an update to investors at a capital markets
day.
Surprise reforms announced by the British government in 2014
mean Britons are no longer forced to buy a guaranteed income -
an annuity - at retirement, so savers can do what they like with
their money when the rules take effect in April.
"The strategy that we outline today shows how we intend to
use these competitive strengths to unlock the potential of our
existing businesses and to continue to explore new areas of
growth, while maintaining our capital-light, cash-generative
operating model," said Lance Batchelor, Saga chief executive.
The travel to insurance company, which listed on the London
Stock Exchange in May 2014, also announced trading in line with
expectations and said its dividend for 2014/15 is expected to be
at the top end of the targeted 40-50 percent pay-out range.
