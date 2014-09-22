Motor racing-Palmer suffers a dent to car and ego
SOCHI, Russia, April 29 Jolyon Palmer bashed his car and dented his ego at the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday.
Sept 22 Saga Furs Oyj
* Says Q3 operating profit was 6.0 million euros versus 8.8 million euros
* Says Q3 net sales were 15.6 million euros versus 21.4 million euros
* Says Q3 pre-tax profit was 6.6 million euros versus 9.5 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
SOCHI, Russia, April 29 Jolyon Palmer bashed his car and dented his ego at the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday.
SOCHI, Russia, April 29 Formula One champions Mercedes were facing the prospect of a third defeat in four races after Ferrari ended two of the team's longest sequences of success at the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday.