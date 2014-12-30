UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 24
April 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 39 points at 7,153 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Dec 30 Saga Furs Oyj :
* Q4 net sales 7.9 million euros ($9.62 million) versus 7.3 million euros last year
* Q4 pre-tax loss 1.5 million euros versus profit 0.5 million euros last year
* Q4 number of pelts traded 1.2 million versus 633,000 last year
* Q4 operating loss 2.1 million euros versus loss 0.6 million euros last year
* Proposes 2013/2014 dividend of 0.70 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8214 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 39 points at 7,153 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* Says it will sell two Kawasaki-based properties to Tokyo-based branch of THE YOMIURI SHIMBUN, for 1.62 billion yen