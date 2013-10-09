BRIEF-Commercial Bank of Kuwait says OGM approves capital increase
* OGM approves issued and paid-up capital increase to 164.6 million dinars from 149.7 million dinars through bonus share issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 9 UK travel and insurance specialist Saga is planning to list the 3 billion pound company as soon as the first quarter of next year, the Financial times reported.
Private equity houses Permira, CVC Capital and Charterhouse have started a consultation to appoint financial advisers for the IPO, the FT quoted people with knowledge of the matter as saying.
Saga could not immediately be reached for comment.
The Financial Times said the flotation would mark the end of Acromas, which had been formed six years ago after the merger of Saga and road side assistance firm AA in a 6.2 billion pound deal.
* OGM approves issued and paid-up capital increase to 164.6 million dinars from 149.7 million dinars through bonus share issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* EGM approves cash dividend of 5 baizas per share for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nN8rC9) Further company coverage:
* Appoints Hassan Bin Ihsan Bin Nasseb Al-Nasseb as chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: