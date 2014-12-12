REFILE-BRIEF-Ascott Residence Trust says revenue for 1Q 2017 grew 5 pct to S$111.3 mln
* Ascott Residence Trust's (Ascott REIT) revenue for 1Q 2017 grew 5% to S$111.3 million
Dec 12 Sagax Ab
* Sagax invests SEK 265 mln in Helsinki
* Sagax has acquired three properties in Helsinki for an aggregate acquisition cost of SEK 265 million.
* In a private placement Sagax has issued 2.5 million preference shares at a subscription price of SEK 35.00 per share
* The total issuance amounts to SEK 87.5 million Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)
* Ascott Residence Trust's (Ascott REIT) revenue for 1Q 2017 grew 5% to S$111.3 million
NEW YORK, April 21 Rising corporate debt defaults and widening credit spreads are expected globally, even as sentiment is less dire than in recent quarters, according to an International Association of Credit Portfolio Managers (IACPM) survey.