BRIEF-Arion Technology lowers conversion price of 4th series bonds to 945 won/share
* Says it lowered conversion price of 4th series bonds to 945 won/share from 6,670 won/share
LONDON Feb 15 The Sage Group PLC : * Reached agreement to sell seven non-core products for an aggregate price of
£93.4M * Cash proceeds will be returned to shareholders * Will record a loss on disposal following completion of the transaction * Source text
* Says it lowered conversion price of 4th series bonds to 945 won/share from 6,670 won/share
* Says its owner has cut 3.05 percent stake in the company on March 6, 13, taking his holdings to 22.68 percent after transaction