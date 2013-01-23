UPDATE 3-Big U.S. companies stay on White House panel despite climate jolt
* Tesla, Disney CEOs left councils after Trump's climate move (Adds that General Electric's CEO will remain on Trump's manufacturing council, paragraphs 18-19)
LONDON Jan 23 The Sage Group PLC : * Trading across all Regions remains in-line with expectations at the time of
the full year 2012 * The UK and Ireland business demonstrated good growth in the first quarter * Conditions in mainland Europe remain challenging * In North America, the stronger trading performance reported for H2 2012 has
continued in Q1
* Tesla, Disney CEOs left councils after Trump's climate move (Adds that General Electric's CEO will remain on Trump's manufacturing council, paragraphs 18-19)
* Applied to TSX venture exchange for approval to extend exercise date for 2. 5 million outstanding warrants issued in June 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: