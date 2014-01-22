Fujifilm delays earnings announcement due to accounting probe
TOKYO, April 20 Japan's Fujifilm Holdings Corp has postponed its earnings announcement over questionable accounting practice at its overseas unit, the company said on Thursday.
Jan 22 The Sage Group PLC : * Trading across all Regions remains in-line with expectations. * Mainland Europe, the improved performance in the second half of 2013 was
maintained in the first quarter of 2014 * UK & Ireland delivered a good performance * The americas maintained the strong performance reported in 2013 * Net debt at 31 December 2013 was £381.8M (£384.3M as at 30 September 2013). * Source text
TOKYO, April 20 Japan's Fujifilm Holdings Corp has postponed its earnings announcement over questionable accounting practice at its overseas unit, the company said on Thursday.
* Says White Knight Investment Limited decreased voting power in the company to 8.3 percent(2.2 million shares) from 11.2 percent(2.9 million shares)