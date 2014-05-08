LONDON May 8 The chief executive of British
software company Sage Group, Guy Berruyer, said he would
step down sometime in the next 11 months, by which time the
group said it will be on track towards its goal of 6 percent
organic revenue growth for 2015.
The company, which provides accounting and other business
software to small and medium sized companies, said organic
revenue grew 4.9 percent in its first half to 657 million pounds
($1.11 billion), and said it was confident growth would continue
for the rest of its year.
Underlying basic earnings per share grew 8.3 percent in the
six months to end-March to 11.12 pence, the company said on
Thursday.
($1 = 0.5894 British Pounds)
