BRIEF-Qumak FY 2016 net loss widens to 42.3 million zlotys yoy
* Said on Friday that its FY 2016 revenue was 428.4 million zlotys ($110.71 million) versus 720.9 million zlotys a year ago
Jan 28 The Sage Group Plc
* Q1 group organic revenue increased by 5.3%
* Business remains on course to achieve targets of 6% organic revenue growth and 28% operating margin in 2015
* Areas of weakness continue to be payments in north america and europe enterprise, particularly in france
* Organic recurring revenue grew by 7.0% for q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Said on Friday that its FY 2016 revenue was 428.4 million zlotys ($110.71 million) versus 720.9 million zlotys a year ago
* Said on Friday that its FY 2016 revenue was 121.0 million zlotys ($31.27 million) versus 181.7 million zlotys a year ago