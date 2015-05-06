LONDON May 6 British software company Sage said it was on track to meet its targets after strong growth in subscriptions helped organic revenue rise 6.2 percent in the six months to end-March.

The group, whose software helps more than 6 million customers run their small businesses, posted organic revenue of 682 million pounds ($1 billion), in line with its 6 percent growth target for the year.

Its operating margin increased 70 basis points to 28.1 percent, also in line with its full-year target, while pretax profit rose 4.9 percent to 173 million pounds. ($1 = 0.6577 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)