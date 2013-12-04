BRIEF-Exicon signs contract worth 2.77 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.77 billion won contract with SCS(Samsung China Semiconductor Co. Ltd) to provide semiconductor inspection equipment in China
LONDON Dec 4 Sage, a supplier of software to small and medium businesses, said it was confident it could accelerate its underlying revenue growth to 6 percent in 2015 helped by demand for its cloud-based products.
The British group, based in Newcastle in the North East, posted 4 percent growth in underlying revenue to 1.26 billion pounds ($2.07 billion) for the year to end-September on Wednesday, double the growth rate of 2012.
Underlying operating profit rose 2 percent to 375.8 million pounds, bang in line with analysts' expectations.
* Says it signed a 2.77 billion won contract with SCS(Samsung China Semiconductor Co. Ltd) to provide semiconductor inspection equipment in China
* Says Geon-SMCI Contents Fund sold 5.8 percent stake in the company, decreasing its stake in the company down to 0 from 5.8 percent
March 28 The decision by the U.S. Congress to repeal rules that limit how internet service providers can use customer data has generated renewed interest in an old internet technology: virtual private networks, or VPNs.