UPDATE 2-Jeff Immelt to retire as GE CEO, Flannery to succeed
June 12 General Electric Co said Jeff Immelt would retire as chief executive and would be replaced by John Flannery, the head of GE healthcare, ending a years-long succession plan.
LONDON Feb 7 British accountancy software group Sage has bought Ireland's Integral Computers, a Dublin-based payment processing provider, for up to 20 million euros (16.7 million pounds) in cash.
Newcastle, North-East England-based Sage said the deal would expand its payment processing business into point-of-sale transactions.
Integral, which was founded in 1989, provides services to small and medium-sized retailers, and its platform handled over 100 million transactions in the last 12 months, Sage said.
June 12 General Electric Co said Jeff Immelt would retire as chief executive and would be replaced by John Flannery, the head of GE healthcare, ending a years-long succession plan.
WASHINGTON, June 12 The Trump administration intends to unveil this week a plan to trim regulations it believes constrain U.S. manufacturing growth, potentially affecting environmental permits, worker safety and labor rules, an administration official said.