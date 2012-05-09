* H1 revenue 673.1 mln stg
* H1 adjusted pretax profit 176.1 mln stg
* Says European markets tough, notably Spain and France
* Shares down 4.9 pct
By Paul Sandle
LONDON, May 9 British software firm Sage
said first-half revenue growth slowed to 2 percent from 5
percent a year earlier, missing forecasts and sending shares
down sharply as its small business customers in Europe faced
tough trading conditions.
The company, which provides accounting and other business
tools for more than 6 million small and medium-sized
enterprises, met market expectations with a 2 percent rise in
first-half underlying profit.
Chief Executive Guy Berruyer said its customers were feeling
the pinch of weak economic growth in Europe.
Spain was worst hit, he said, with 23 percent of businesses
employing between 10 and 100 people closing down since the start
of the downturn, while France was also at risk of recession.
"We believe France is a risk, but right now we don't see it
at all where we are in Spain," he told reporters on Wednesday.
Shares in Sage fell to a five-month low as analysts
questioned the group's strategy for growth. The stock was
trading down 4.9 percent at 263.8 pence by 0843 GMT.
Newcastle-based Sage, which competes with Intuit,
has gradually started to move its products online, where they
can be accessed as a service rather than bought off the shelf, a
shift that it said was slowing revenue growth by about 1 percent
as its sold more subscriptions.
Last week it announced a deal with Microsoft to
develop business resource planning applications on its Windows
Azure cloud platform, and on Wednesday it said it would launch
its entry-level Sage One product in North America imminently.
Peel Hunt analyst Paul Morland, who has a "sell"
recommendation on the stock, said that while Sage was a good
business, its years of high growth would be hard to recapture.
"As its mix continues to shift away from software and
towards subscriptions, visibility will improve but at the
expense of growth and profit," he said.
Chief Financial Officer Paul Harrison said second-half
growth would pick up as comparatives became easier, and the
group was "comfortable" today with analysts' forecasts for 3.0
percent to 3.5 percent sales growth for the year.
Sage ended the period to end-March with net cash of 122.1
million pounds, which Harrison said would be used to continue
buying back shares and to increase its dividend, with the
half-year payout hiked 30 percent to 3.48 pence a share.
Acquisitions, which helped Sage become a global force in
accounting software, could also be on the cards, he said.
"We have a pipeline we are looking at, but we have nothing
specific to talk about today," he said.
The group reported underlying pretax profit of 176.1 million
pounds ($284.2 million) on revenue of 673.1 million pounds,
against analysts' forecasts of 176.1 million pounds and 684
million pounds, respectively, a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
consensus of seven brokers showed.