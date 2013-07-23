LONDON, July 23 British software company Sage
said on Tuesday it was confident of meeting its
financial goals after overcoming weak markets in Europe to trade
in line with forecasts.
The group, which supplies accountancy and business software
to more than 6 million small companies, said it had delivered a
resilient performance in France and Spain despite the general
weak market conditions across mainland Europe.
"We are encouraged by our performance in a trading
environment which continues to vary across our markets," Chief
Executive Guy Berruyer said, of the period from April 1 to date.
"We are driving significant change through the business,
which is delivering results, and we remain confident that we
will deliver on our strategic and financial goals."
Sage, based in northeast England, is trying to sell more
support contracts and software delivered as a service, or
Internet "cloud" services, to counter declining sales of its
off-the-shelf packages.
Analysts expect the company to deliver broadly flat profit
for the year to end-September, of 357.6 million pounds ($550
million). They see revenue up 3 percent to 1.38 billion pounds,
according to a Thomson Reuters survey of 16 brokers.