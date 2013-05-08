LONDON May 8 The Sage Group PLC : * Auto alert - The Sage Group PLC H1 underlying EPS rose 15 percent to

10.75 pence * Auto alert - The Sage Group PLC interim dividend up 6 percent to 3.69

pence per share * Auto alert - The Sage Group PLC H1 revenue rose 6 percent to 708.1

million STG * H1 underlying revenue £626.3M * Underlying* pre-tax profit of £184.9M (H1 2012: £174.3M), an increase of 6% * We remain confident that we will deliver on our strategic and financial goals