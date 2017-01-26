LONDON Jan 26 British software firm Sage Group
is reviewing options for its underperforming U.S.
payments business, including a possible sale, the company said
in a first-quarter trading statement on Thursday.
Sage said the performance of the business was broadly in
line with expectations in the three months ended Dec. 31, with
all countries meeting or exceeding their targets except the
United States, where revenue in its sales business fell, and
France, which saw a marked decline in revenue and software and
software-related services (SSRS).
In total 'organic' revenue increased by 5.1 percent in the
period.
Organic recurring revenue increased by 9.6 percent, driven
by software subscription growth of 31 percent, though organic
SSRS revenue declined by 10 percent.
"For the year as a whole we remain confident that we will
achieve the guidance of at least 6 percent organic revenue
growth and at least 27 percent organic operating margin," said
Steve Hare, chief financial officer.
