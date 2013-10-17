LONDON Oct 18 Britain's small and medium-sized
businesses are more confident about their prospects than they
have been for three years but still want banks and the
government to do more on funding, a survey by software company
Sage said.
Business confidence in Britain rose 4.1 points on 2012, to
62.55 out of 100, ahead of all the euro zone countries surveyed,
including France, Portugal, Spain and Germany, according to the
poll of more than 11,000 enterprises across 17 countries.
But more than half said British companies were not getting
the financial support to grow, with 54 percent saying banks were
not doing enough, and nearly three quarters saying the
government needed to put more pressure on lenders.
Sage Chief Executive Guy Berruyer said in an interview that
good news on the British economy in the last six months,
including the IMF upgrading its growth forecast earlier this
month, had filtered down to SMEs.
"However, if businesses are to take advantage of the upsurge
of economic confidence, then they need access to a wide range of
funding sources," he said.
"Confidence is returning; a lack of support and access to
finance now for small businesses could have a detrimental
effect."
The Bank of England and many analysts have raised concerns
over the availability of loans for small businesses, saying the
lack of credit has been holding back Britain's recovery from
prolonged stagnation.
The government and central bank launched their Funding for
Lending Scheme a year ago to make cheap loans available to banks
on the condition that they lend it on to households and firms.