July 26 U.S. boutique investment bank Peter J. Solomon Co has hired Scott Moses and Greg Grambling to head its food retail and restaurant investment banking practice, a spokeswoman for the bank said on Tuesday.

Moses and Grambling previously worked at investment bank Sagent Advisors, where Moses led the food retail and restaurants practice and Grambling was a principal in the group. Moses will be a managing director at Peter J. Solomon and Grambling will be a director.

"Scott (Moses) has built one of the leading food retail M&A advisory practices in the United States, particularly among family-owned grocery operators," Peter J. Solomon founder and chairman Peter J. Solomon and Chief Executive Marc Cooper said in a joint statement.

Moses and Grambling have advised regional supermarkets on their sales to bigger peers, as weak margins fuel grocery consolidation. Last year, they advised Milwaukee-based Roundy's Supermarket Inc in its roughly $800 million sale to The Kroger Co. They also advised Boulder, Colorado-based specialty grocer Lucky's Market in its equity stake sale to Kroger.

French investment bank Natixis SA bought a majority stake in Peter J. Solomon earlier this year. (Reporting by Lauren Hirsch in New York; Editing by Bill Rigby)