By Lauren Hirsch
| July 26
July 26 U.S. boutique investment bank Peter J.
Solomon Co has hired Scott Moses and Greg Grambling to head its
food retail and restaurant investment banking practice, a
spokeswoman for the bank said on Tuesday.
Moses and Grambling previously worked at investment bank
Sagent Advisors, where Moses led the food retail and restaurants
practice and Grambling was a principal in the group. Moses will
be a managing director at Peter J. Solomon and Grambling will be
a director.
"Scott (Moses) has built one of the leading food retail M&A
advisory practices in the United States, particularly among
family-owned grocery operators," Peter J. Solomon founder and
chairman Peter J. Solomon and Chief Executive Marc Cooper said
in a joint statement.
Moses and Grambling have advised regional supermarkets on
their sales to bigger peers, as weak margins fuel grocery
consolidation. Last year, they advised Milwaukee-based Roundy's
Supermarket Inc in its roughly $800 million sale to The Kroger
Co. They also advised Boulder, Colorado-based specialty
grocer Lucky's Market in its equity stake sale to Kroger.
French investment bank Natixis SA bought a
majority stake in Peter J. Solomon earlier this year.
(Reporting by Lauren Hirsch in New York; Editing by Bill Rigby)