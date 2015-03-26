UPDATE 3-Hospital operator HCA Holdings eyes M&A for growth
* Expense ratios suffered from the relative lack of higher-margin insurance revenue - Mizuho analyst
March 26 Sagent Pharmaceuticals Inc said founder Jeffrey Yordon would step down as chairman and chief executive.
Sagent said on Thursday that board member Frank Kung would take over as chairman and the company would immediately begin the search for a new CEO.
Sagent also said President James Hussey had decided to leave the company. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings likely saw a roughly 30 percent drop in operating profit to 23.5 billion yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei