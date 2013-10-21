UPDATE 3-South Africa's biggest trade union calls for Zuma to quit
* C.bank deputy governor: may act if rate outlook worsens (Adds Cosatu saying Zuma asked for meeting with union)
Oct 21 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Monday put Michigan's Saginaw City School District rating on watch negative, citing a lack of required information from the district.
The action "follows repeated attempts by Standard & Poor's to obtain timely information of satisfactory quality to maintain our rating(s) on the securities," the rating agency said. The district's general obligation bonds are rated triple-B.
If the credit rating agency does not receive the requested information by Nov. 4, it will likely suspend the affected rating, S&P said.
* C.bank deputy governor: may act if rate outlook worsens (Adds Cosatu saying Zuma asked for meeting with union)
* On March 27, 2017, in connection with purchase agreement with DuPont, co entered into commitment letters with Citigroup Global Markets Inc
* Blucora announces proposed $425,000,000 senior secured credit facilities