JOHANNESBURG Nov 24 South Africa's largest
insurer Sanlam said on Tuesday it will buy nearly
one-third of Morocco's Saham Finances for $375 million, as part
of a strategy to look for new streams of income to offset
slowing growth at home.
The stake in Saham Finances would be acquired from the World
Bank's private sector lending arm International Finance
Corporation and buyout firm, The Abraaj Group, Sanlam said.
Insurers in Africa's most industrialised economy are
struggling to sell insurance at a faster rate as job losses
sweep across the country's mining and manufacturing industry.
In response, Sanlam, along with rivals, has been bulking up
its presence in Africa, where rapid economic growth has
increased the number of people with money to spend on insurance
to protect their wealth.
"The transaction provides the Sanlam Group with the
opportunity of a single entry point to expand in both North and
West Africa," Sanlam said.
Saham Finances sells insurance across 26 countries in north,
east and west Africa. It is controlled by Saham Group, founded
in 1995 by Moroccan tycoon - and current trade and industry
minister - Moulay Hafid Elalamy.
Sanlam operates in several African countries including
oil-rich Ghana, Africa's biggest economy Nigeria and in Kenya,
the strongest economy in East Africa.
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia)