By Devidutta Tripathy and Sumeet Chatterjee
MUMBAI, Dec 17 Embattled Indian conglomerate
Sahara is readying for a court verdict on Wednesday that will
determine if it can take on a new loan and refinance debt on its
overseas hotels, including the Plaza in New York, to secure the
release of its jailed chief.
Sahara Chairman Subrata Roy has been held in a New Delhi
jail for more than nine months now in Sahara's long-running
dispute with the country's capital markets regulator. The feud
is over the company's alleged failure to repay, with interest,
billions of dollars it had raised in bonds that were later ruled
to be illegal.
Roy's release from jail is crucial for the group as he
directly oversees its main businesses and is its public face.
Sahara's business interests range from real estate to financial
services and media and entertainment and has close to a million
employees and agents, mostly in smaller cities.
Sahara's total liability has been estimated at up to $7.4
billion by the regulator and the Indian Supreme Court has
demanded Sahara pay 100 billion rupees ($1.6 billion) initially
before it grants interim bail to 66-year-old Roy, a prominent
business tycoon.
The group has sought the court's permission to raise $650
million in new debt and provide the remaining $900 million-plus
by refinancing a loan from Bank of China (BOC)
through a willing creditor.
Sahara has named in court a company called Oasis as among
those interested to refinance the BOC loan and provide the new
debt, but its identity was not immediately clear in court
documents that are public.
The group has also tried to sell its trophy hotels,
including the Plaza and Grosvenor House in London, but has not
been successful. The court has prohibited Sahara from selling
the hotels at a discount of more than 5 percent to current
market value.
"There is no plan B as of now," said a person with knowledge
of Sahara's plans, adding the company was betting on the court
accepting its refinancing-cum-debt-raising proposal after which
it would try to close the deal at the earliest and apply for a
bail for Roy.
"What can you do? The potential bidders know the situation,
and they would like to do a bargain deal," said the person, who
declined to be named due to sensitivity of the issue.
Sahara did not immediately reply to an email seeking details
on the proposed funding plan.
Although the court is expected to pass an order on Sahara's
plea on Wednesday, it can also defer a verdict. Sahara has
previously said that it had repaid most investors, a claim the
court and the markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange
Board of India, have disputed.
($1 = 63.4775 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)