ALGIERS Jan 19 Algerian special forces on Saturday found 15 burned bodies at the desert gas plant attacked by al Qaeda-linked fighters, a source familiar with the unfolding hostage crisis there said.

An investigation was in progress to try and identify the bodies, which were found after the Algerian army launched an operation to free dozens of foreign and Algerian workers at the gas plant. There was no immediate indication of the circumstances in which those found on Saturday had died.

