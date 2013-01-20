ALGIERS Jan 20 Twenty-five bodies have been discovered by Algeria's army in the gas facility attacked by militants in the desert, private Algerian television station Ennahar said on Sunday, adding that the operation to clear the base would last 48 hours.

The bodies are believed to belong to hostages executed by the militants, said Ennahar TV, which is known to have good sources within Algerian security. (Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; Editing by Alison Williams)