LONDON Jan 17 Britain was not given prior
notice of the Algerian government operation to release hostages
at the remote gas plant where they are being held and would have
preferred to have been informed, Prime Minister David Cameron's
spokesman said on Thursday.
Cameron had called his Algerian counterpart Abdelmalek
Sellal at around 1130 GMT on Thursday.
"The Algerian Prime Minister explained that the situation
was very fast-moving and that in the government's judgement they
needed to act immediately," the spokesman said.
"The Algerians are aware that we would have preferred to
have been consulted in advance," he added.
Cameron told Sellal after the operation started that he was
extremely concerned about the "very grave and serious"
situation, the spokesman added.