UPDATE 10-Trump abandons global climate pact; allies voice dismay
* Trump: Other nations won't be "laughing at us any more" (Adds reactions from China, Australia, Fiji and energy industry)
LONDON Jan 19 Britain's ambassador to Algeria is expected to travel to the gas complex where an international hostage crisis has been unfolding since Wednesday, British sources in London said on Saturday.
No further details were immediately available from the sources. The Sky News television channel reported that the ambassador was expected to get permission to travel to the gas plant with a small consular team. (Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Alison Williams)
* Trump: Other nations won't be "laughing at us any more" (Adds reactions from China, Australia, Fiji and energy industry)
BEIJING, June 2 China's Sinopec and German chemicals giant BASF on Thursday said they would nearly double production of food preservative propionic acid at a site in east China's Nanjing.