TORONTO, March 23 Canadian police said on
Saturday that they had identified a second Canadian among the
dead suspects in a January attack and hostage-taking at an
Algerian gas plant.
Around 70 people died when Algerian troops stormed the
Tigantourine desert gas plant near the town of In Amenas and
ended the siege. Algerian Prime Minister Abdelmalek Sellal said
at the time that a Canadian gunman had coordinated the
operation.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police were dispatched to Algeria
to investigate. A spokesman for Canada's national police force
said in an e-mail on Saturday that a second Canadian had been
identified from the remains of the alleged attackers.
"Our investigation into this matter continues and no further
information will be given at this time," the spokesman said.
U.S. intelligence officials had said in January that signs
that Canadian citizens were involved in the attack by Islamist
militants were of great concern to American authorities.
The possibility that Canadian citizens were involved in the
attack on the facility in the Algerian desert raised concerns
among security officials about a worrying nexus between North
America and North African militants.
