NOUAKCHOTT Jan 17 Thirty-four hostages and 15
of their al Qaeda-linked kidnappers were killed on Thursday in
an air strike by the Algerian armed forces, Mauritania's ANI
news agency reported, citing one of the kidnappers holding
captives at a desert gas field.
It was not immediately possible to independently verify the
information from the agency, which has close contact with the
group which has claimed responsibility for the mass kidnapping.
ANI reported that the spokesman for the kidnappers said they
would kill the rest of their captives if the army approached.