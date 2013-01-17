BRIEF-Former U.S. senator Kelly Ayotte appointed to BAE Systems board
* Says former U.S. senator Kelly Ayotte has been appointed to its board of directors for a three-year term Source text for Eikon:
WASHINGTON Jan 17 The United States sent a drone aircraft for surveillance over the Algerian gas plant where Algerian forces launched an operation to free hostages on Thursday, a U.S. official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.
The official did not provide further details, including on the timing or duration of the drone mission.
* Says former U.S. senator Kelly Ayotte has been appointed to its board of directors for a three-year term Source text for Eikon:
TORONTO, June 2 Canada's main stock index fell on Friday as slumping oil prices pressured energy shares, while the country's heavyweight financial services group also lost ground after bond yields fell on slower U.S. jobs growth.