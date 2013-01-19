PARIS Jan 19 France believes there are no more French nationals being held at the Algerian desert gas plant where Islamist militants took scores hostage, France's defence minister said on Saturday .

Asked in an interview on France 3 TV if he could confirm there were no more French hostages, Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said: "Yes. As far as we know today it is one Frenchman who was killed, sadly, and French nationals who were freed."