DUBAI Jan 21 The Mulathameen Brigade that
claimed the mass hostage-taking in Algeria threatened to carry
out more attacks unless Western powers ended what it called an
assault on Muslims in neighbouring Mali, according to the SITE
monitoring service.
In a statement on Monday, the al Qaeda linked group also
said the hostage-takers had offered negotiations on freeing the
captives seized at a gas plant deep in the Sahara but the
Algerian authorities used military force, SITE reported.
The statement was published by the Mauritania-based
Nouakchott News Agency, according to SITE, which tracks
statements by militants.
The group said it would attempt further such attacks if
there was no halt to Western military involvement in northern
Mali, which militant groups call Azawad and where French forces
are fighting to end control by Islamist groups.
"We promise all the countries that participated in the
Crusader campaign against the Azawad region that we will carry
out more operations if they do not reverse their decision," the
statement said.
The hostage death toll from the four-day siege at the gas
plant has risen to almost 60.
Algerian Prime Minister Abdelmalek Sellal is expected to
give details on Monday about one of the worst international
hostage crises in decades, in which American, British, French,
Japanese, Norwegian and Romanian workers were killed or are
missing.
The fighters seized the base on Wednesday, capturing a plant
that produces 10 percent of Algeria's natural gas exports, and a
residential barracks nearby. They demanded an end to French air
strikes against Islamist fighters in Mali that had begun five
days earlier.
MISGIVINGS
"We opened the door for negotiations with the Westerners and
the Algerians, and granted them safety from the beginning of the
operation, but one of the senior (Algerian) intelligence
officials confirmed to us in a phone call that they will destroy
the place with everyone in it," SITE quoted the statement as
saying.
The siege turned bloody on Thursday when the Algerian army
opened fire saying fighters were trying to escape with their
prisoners. Survivors said Algerian forces fired at several
trucks in a convoy carrying both hostages and their captors.
The Brigade said that at one point the gunmen decided to
move the hostages to a factory on the site, SITE said.
"The helicopters bombed the convoy that was moving the
hostages to the factory and destroyed it including everyone
inside, in a barbaric and direct method of killing.
"This indicates the army's indifference to preserving the
lives of the detained, as it claims."
The statement said its fighters continued to offer
negotiations. "The Algerian army did not respond to these
legitimate demands; rather, they started storming the gas
factory, which led to the killing of the hostages."
Western leaders have said responsibility for the deaths lies
with the hostage-takers. Nevertheless, some governments whose
nationals were taken captive have expressed misgivings about the
incident, in particular about Algeria's apparent decision to
proceed with military action without informing them beforehand.
Veteran jihadist Mokhtar Belmokhtar claimed responsibility
for the hostage-taking by his Mulathameen Brigade - whose name
means "The Masked Ones" - in the name of al Qaeda, in a video
cited by the Mauritanian news website Sahara Media on Sunday.
He said about 40 attackers took part in the raid, roughly
matching the government's figures for fighters killed or
captured.
