DUBAI Jan 21 The Mulathameen Brigade that
claimed the mass hostage-taking in Algeria threatened to carry
out more attacks unless Western powers ended what it called an
assault on Muslims in neighbouring Mali, according to the SITE
monitoring service.
In a statement on Monday, the al Qaeda linked group, whose
name means "The Masked Ones", said the hostage-takers had
offered negotiations on freeing the captives seized at a gas
plant in Algeria but the Algerian authorities used military
force, SITE reported.
The statement was published by the Mauritania-based
Nouakchott News Agency, according to SITE, which tracks
statements by militants.
The Brigade said it would attempt further such attacks if
there was no halt to Western military involvement in northern
Mali, which militant groups call Azawad and where French forces
are fighting to end control by Islamist groups.
"We promise all the countries that participated in the
Crusader campaign against the Azawad region that we will carry
out more operations if they do not reverse their decision," the
statement said.
The hostage death toll from the four-day siege at the gas
plant deep in the Sahara that was full of international and
Algerian workers has risen to almost 60.
The fighters swooped out of the desert and seized the base
on Wednesday, capturing a plant that produces 10 percent of
Algeria's natural gas exports, and residential barracks nearby.
They demanded an end to French air strikes against Islamist
fighters in Mali that had begun five days earlier.
"We opened the door for negotiations with the Westerners and
the Algerians, and granted them safety from the beginning of the
operation, but one of the senior (Algerian) intelligence
officials confirmed to us in a phone call that they will destroy
the place with everyone in it," SITE quoted the statement as
saying.
