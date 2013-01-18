PARIS Jan 18 A French catering firm employee
spent 40 hours cowering alone under his bed, terrified he would
be killed, as Islamist militants took over the In Amenas gas
facility in Algeria where he works, he said on Friday after
being freed.
Still badly shaken, Alexandre Berceaux told Europe 1 radio
he had survived by staying in his room away from other
foreigners, hidden behind a barricade of wooden planks and
having Algerian colleagues sneak him food and water.
Pulled to safety on Thursday evening with other foreigners
by Algerian soldiers who stormed the site, Berceaux had been so
scared of being discovered that he only opened his bedroom door
if the person knocking gave a secret password.
"I was completely isolated ... I was afraid. I could see
myself already ending up in a wooden box," Berceaux said in a
radio interview from the military base where he and other freed
hostages were taken by the Algerian army.
As the news eventually reached him via his Algerian
colleagues, who were free to move about the site, that al
Qaeda-militants had taken control of the site, Berceaux rationed
out his food, having no idea how long he could be stuck, he
said.
"Yesterday, when the Algerian solders, to whom I'm grateful,
came to get me, I didn't even know it was over. I expected to
spend another night there," he said. "They were with some of my
colleagues, otherwise I'd never have opened the door."
More than 20 foreign hostages were still unaccounted for on
Friday and their captors threatened to attack other energy
installations after the Algerian army assault to break the siege
resulted in dozens of deaths.
At least eight foreigners were among thirty hostages killed
in the raid, along with at least 18 of the captors.
The attackers said they took over the site in retaliation
for France's military campaign against Islamist rebels in
neighbouring Mali. Some hostages remained inside.
Berceaux, who works for French catering firm CIS which
employs some 150 Algerians at the site, said Wednesday's attack
began with a spray of gunfire and a call for everyone to stay
where they were. He said he was confused because he knew the
site was protected by security guards.
"I heard a huge amount of shooting. There was an alarm
telling us to stay where we were but I didn't know if it was
real or a drill," he said. "Afterwards, as time went on, I
learned it was a hostage-taking. It was all word of mouth.
Nobody really knew what was going on."
The French government said earlier it was in contact with
two freed French hostages but had no information on two other
French nationals possibly caught up in the siege.
Another Frenchmen was among those killed in the rescue
assault, according to a local source.