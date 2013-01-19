UPDATE 11-Trump dismays, angers allies by abandoning global climate pact
* Europe, Asia voice dismay and anger, promise to defend accord
ALGIERS Jan 19 Sixteen foreign hostages being held by Islamist fighters who attacked a gas plant in the Algerian desert were freed on Saturday, a source close to the crisis said.
Those freed included two Americans, two Germans and one Portuguese, the source told Reuters. The nationalities of the others were not immediately clear. (Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; Writing by Giles Elgood)
* Europe, Asia voice dismay and anger, promise to defend accord
June 2 Australian shares were broadly higher on Friday and on track for a second straight week of gains as Wall Street celebrated upbeat economic data.