By Lamine Chikhi and Bate Felix
ALGIERS/BAMAKO, Jan 17 Islamist fighters have
opened an international front in Mali's civil war by taking
dozens of Western hostages at a gas plant in the Algerian desert
just as French troops launched an offensive against rebels in
neighbouring Mali.
Nearly 24 hours after gunmen stormed the natural gas pumping
site and workers' housing before dawn on Wednesday, little was
certain beyond a claim by a group calling itself the "Battalion
of Blood" that it was holding 41 foreign nationals, including
Americans, Japanese and Europeans, at Tigantourine, deep in the
Sahara.
British Foreign Secretary William Hague confirmed one Briton
had been killed and "a number" of others were being held
hostage. Algerian media said an Algerian was killed in the
assault. Another local report said a Frenchman had died.
"This is a dangerous and rapidly developing situation,"
Hague told reporters in Sydney on Thursday, adding Britain's
Prime Minister David Cameron had spoken with the Algerian
President Abdelaziz Bouteflika.
"We have sent a rapid deployment team from our Foreign
Office in order to reinforce our embassy and consulate staff
there. The safety of those involved and their co-workers is our
absolutely priority and we will work around the clock to resolve
this crisis."
Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a daily
briefing after a government emergency meeting that: "Japan will
work to secure the release of Japanese citizens as soon as
possible in close cooperation with other involved nations."
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, in Vietnam on the first leg of a
Southeast Asian tour, told reporters that "Japan will never
tolerate such an act", according to the Jiji news agency.
One thing is clear: as a headline-grabbing counterpunch to
this week's French buildup in Mali, it presents French President
Francois Hollande with a daunting dilemma and spreads fallout
from Mali's war against loosely allied bands of al
Qaeda-inspired rebels far beyond Africa, challenging Washington
and Europe.
A French businessman with employees at the site said the
foreigners were bound and under tight guard, while local staff,
numbering 150 or more, were held apart and had more freedom.
Led by an Algerian veteran of guerrilla wars in Afghanistan,
the group demanded France halt its week-old intervention in
Mali, an operation endorsed by Western and African allies who
fear that al Qaeda, flush with men and arms from the defeated
forces of Libya's Muammar Gaddafi, is building a haven in the
desert.
Hollande, who won wide praise for ordering air strikes and
sending troops to the former French colony, said little in
response. In office for only eight months, he has warned of a
long, hard struggle in Mali and now faces a risk of attacks on
more French and other Western targets in Africa and beyond.
The Algerian government ruled out negotiating and the United
States and other Western governments condemned what they called
a terrorist attack on a facility, now shut down, that produces
10 percent of Algeria's gas, much of which is pumped to Europe.
The militants, communicating through established contacts
with media in neighbouring Mauritania, said they had dozens of
men at the base, near the town of In Amenas close to the Libyan
border, and that they were armed with mortars and anti-aircraft
missiles.
They said they had repelled a raid by Algerian forces after
dark on Wednesday. There was no government comment on that.
Algerian officials said earlier about 20 gunmen were involved.
LIVES AT RISK
The militants issued no explicit threat but made clear the
hostages' lives were at risk: "We hold the Algerian government
and the French government and the countries of the hostages
fully responsible if our demands are not met and it is up to
them to stop the brutal aggression against our people in Mali,"
read one statement carried by Mauritanian media.
The group also said its fighters had rigged explosives
around the site and any attempt to free the hostages would lead
to a "tragic end." The large numbers of gunmen and hostages
involved pose serious problems for any rescue operation.
Smaller hostage-taking incidents have been common in the
Sahara and financial gain plays a part in the actions of groups
whose members mingle extremist religious aims with traditional
smuggling and other pursuits in the lawless, borderless region.
Algerian Interior Minister Daho Ould Kablia said the raid
was led by Mokhtar Belmokhtar, who fought Soviet forces in
Afghanistan in the 1980s and recently set up his own group in
the Sahara after falling out with other local al Qaeda leaders.
A holy warrior-cum-smuggler dubbed "The Uncatchable" by
French intelligence and "Mister Marlboro" by some locals for his
illicit cigarette-running business, Belmokhtar's links to those
who seized towns across northern Mali last year are unclear.
French media said the militants were also demanding that
Algeria, whose government fought a bloody war against Islamists
in the 1990s, release dozens of prisoners from its jails.
AMERICANS
The militants said seven Americans were among the 41 foreign
hostages - a figure U.S. officials said they could not confirm.
Norwegian energy company Statoil, which operates the gas
field in a joint venture with Britain's BP and the Algerian
state company Sonatrach, said nine of its Norwegian employees
and three of its Algerian staff were being held.
Japanese engineering firm JGC Corp. said in a
statement it was cooperating with the government but that it
would not comment the number of its employees kidnapped or the
location of the incident. According to Japanese media reports,
five of the firm's employees were among the hostages.
Also reported kidnapped, according to various sources, were
a French national, an Austrian, an Irishman and the Britons.
U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta said: "I want to assure
the American people that the United States will take all
necessary and proper steps that are required to deal with this
situation."
He said he lacked firm information on whether there were
links to the situation in Mali. Analysts pointed to shifting
alliances and rivalries among Islamists in the region to suggest
the hostage-takers may have a range of motives.
In their own statements, they condemned Algeria's secularist
government for "betraying" its predecessors in the bloody
anti-colonial war against French rule half a century ago by
letting French warplanes fly over its territory to Mali. They
also accused Algeria of shutting its border to Malian refugees.
Panetta said Washington was still studying legal and other
issues before providing more help to France in the war in Mali.
Hollande has called for international support against rebels
who France says pose a threat to Africa and the West, and admits
it faces a long struggle against well-equipped fighters who
seized Timbuktu and other oasis towns in northern Mali and have
imposed Islamic law, including public amputations and beheading.
Islamists have warned Hollande that he has "opened the gates
of hell" for all French citizens.
Some of those held at the facility, about 1,300 km (800
miles) inland, had sporadic contact with the outside world.
The head of a French catering company said he had
information from a manager who supervises some 150 Algerian
employees at the site. Regis Arnoux of CIS Catering told BFM
television the local staff was being prevented from leaving but
was otherwise free to move around inside and keep on working.
"The Westerners are kept in a separate wing of the base,"
Arnoux said. "They are tied up and are being filmed. Electricity
is cut off, and mobile phones have no charge.
"Direct action seems very difficult. ... Algerian officials
have told the French authorities as well as BP that they have
the situation under control and do not need their assistance."
MALI OFFENSIVE
French army chief Edouard Guillaud said ground forces were
stepping up their operation to engage directly "within hours"
the alliance of Islamist fighters, grouping al Qaeda's North
African wing AQIM and Mali's home-grown Ansar Dine and MUJWA.
West African military chiefs said the French would soon be
supported by about 2,000 troops from Nigeria, Chad, Niger and
other states - part of a U.N.-mandated deployment that had been
expected to start in September before Hollande intervened.
Chad's foreign minister, Moussa Faki Mahamat, told Radio
France International his country alone would send 2,000 troops,
suggesting plans for the regional force were already growing.
In Mali, residents said a column of some 30 French Sagaie
armoured vehicles had set off toward rebel positions from the
town of Niono, 300 km (190 miles) from the capital, Bamako.
A Malian military source said French special forces units
were taking part in the operation. Guillaud said France's
strikes, involving Rafale and Mirage jet fighters, were being
hampered because militants were sheltering among civilians.
Many inhabitants of northern Mali have welcomed the French
attacks, although some also fear being caught in the cross-fire.
Hollande said on Tuesday that French forces would remain in
Mali until stability returned to the West African nation.
The conflict, in a landlocked state of 15 million twice the
size of France, has displaced an estimated 30,000 people and
raised concerns across mostly Muslim West Africa of a
radicalisation of Islam in the region.
But many who have lived for many months under harsh and
violent Islamist rule said they welcomed the French.
"There is a great hope," one man said from Timbuktu, where
he said Islamist fighters were trying to blend into civilian
neighbourhoods. "We hope that the city will be freed soon."