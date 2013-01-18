* Thirty hostages, at least seven foreign, killed - source
* More than 20 foreigners still held or missing
* Western governments not consulted, Algiers faces questions
* 10 Japanese, 8 Norwegians, "less than 30" Britons at risk
By Lamine Chikhi and Abdelaziz Boumzar
ALGIERS/IN AMENAS, Algeria, Jan 19 More than 20
foreigners were captive or missing inside a desert gas plant on
Saturday, nearly two days after the Algerian army launched an
assault to free them that saw many hostages killed.
The standoff between the Algerian army and al Qaeda-linked
gunmen - one of the biggest international hostage crises in
decades - entered its fourth day, having thrust Saharan
militancy to the top of the global agenda.
The number and fate of victims has yet to be confirmed, with
the Algerian government keeping officials from Western countries
far from the site where their countrymen were in peril.
Reports put the number of hostages killed at between 12 to
30, with possibly dozens of foreigners still unaccounted for -
among them Norwegians, Japanese, Britons, Americans and others.
By nightfall on Friday, the Algerian military was holding
the vast residential barracks at the In Amenas gas processing
plant, while gunmen were holed up in the industrial plant itself
with an undisclosed number of hostages.
Scores of Westerners and hundreds of Algerian workers were
inside the heavily fortified compound when it was seized before
dawn on Wednesday by Islamist fighters who said they wanted a
halt to a French military operation in neighbouring Mali.
Hundreds escaped on Thursday when the army launched an
operation, but many hostages were killed in the assault.
Algerian forces destroyed four trucks holding hostages,
according to the family of a Northern Irish engineer who escaped
from a fifth truck and survived.
Leaders of Britain, Japan and other countries have expressed
frustration that the assault was ordered without consultation
and officials have grumbled at the lack of information. Many
countries also withheld details about their missing citizens to
avoid releasing information that might aid the captors.
An Algerian security source said 30 hostages, including at
least seven Westerners, had been killed during Thursday's
assault, along with at least 18 of their captors. Eight of the
dead hostages were Algerian, with the nationalities of the rest
of the dead still unclear, he said.
Algeria's state news agency APS put the total number of dead
hostages at 12, including both foreigners and locals.
The base was home to foreign workers from Britain's BP
, Norway's Statoil and Japanese engineering firm
JGC Corp and others.
Norway says eight Norwegians are still missing. JGC said it
was missing 10 staff. Britain and the United States have said
they have citizens unaccounted for but have not said how many.
The Algerian security source said 100 foreigners had been
freed but 32 were still unaccounted for.
"We must be prepared for bad news this weekend but we still
have hope," Norwegian Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg said.
The attack has plunged international capitals into crisis
mode and is a serious escalation of unrest in northwestern
Africa, where French forces have been in Mali since last week
fighting an Islamist takeover of Timbuktu and other towns.
"We are still dealing with a fluid and dangerous situation
where a part of the terrorist threat has been eliminated in one
part of the site, but there still remains a threat in another
part," British Prime Minister David Cameron told his parliament.
Two Japanese, two Britons and a French national were among
the seven foreigners confirmed dead in the army's storming, the
Algerian security source told Reuters. One British citizen was
killed when the gunmen seized the hostages on Wednesday.
"(The army) is still trying to achieve a 'peaceful outcome'
before neutralising the terrorist group that is holed up in the
(facility) and freeing a group of hostages that is still being
held," Algeria's state news agency said on Friday, quoting a
security source.
MULTINATIONAL INSURGENCY
Algerian commanders said they moved in on Thursday about 30
hours after the siege began, because the gunmen had demanded to
be allowed to take their captives abroad.
A French hostage employed by a French catering company said
he had hidden in his room for 40 hours under the bed before he
was rescued by Algerian troops, relying on Algerian employees to
smuggle him food with a password.
"I put boards up pretty much all round," Alexandre Berceaux
told Europe 1 radio. "I didn't know how long I was going to stay
there ... I was afraid. I could see myself already ending up in
a pine box."
The captors said their attack was a response to the French
military offensive in neighbouring Mali. However, some U.S. and
European officials say the elaborate raid probably required too
much planning to have been organised from scratch in the single
week since France first launched its strikes.
Paris says the incident proves its decision to fight
Islamists in neighbouring Mali was necessary.
Security in the half-dozen countries around the Sahara
desert has long been a preoccupation of the West. Smugglers and
militants have earned millions in ransom from kidnappings.
The most powerful Islamist groups operating in the Sahara
were severely weakened by Algeria's secularist military in a
civil war in the 1990s. But in the past two years the regional
wing of Al Qaeda gained fighters and arms as a result of the
civil war in Libya, when arsenals were looted from Muammar
Gaddafi's army.
Al Qaeda-linked fighters, many with roots in Algeria and
Libya, took control of northern Mali last year, prompting the
French intervention in that poor African former colony.
The apparent ease with which the fighters swooped in from
the dunes to take control of an important energy facility, which
produces some 10 percent of the natural gas on which Algeria
depends for its export income, has raised questions over the
value of outwardly tough Algerian security measures.
Algerian officials said the attackers may have had inside
help from among the hundreds of Algerians employed at the site.
U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta said those responsible
would be hunted down: "Terrorists should be on notice that they
will find no sanctuary, no refuge, not in Algeria, not in North
Africa, not anywhere... Those who would wantonly attack our
country and our people will have no place to hide."