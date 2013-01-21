(Adds details)
By Hamid Ould Ahmed
Jan 21 Algeria will offer foreign energy firms
easier tax terms and other incentives under amendments to its
hydrocarbons law passed by parliament on Monday.
The changes, prompted by weak interest shown in bidding for
Algerian oil and gas permits in recent years, come in the wake
of an attack on a gas plant where more than 60 workers and
militants died.
Energy and Mines Minister Youcef Yousfi told reporters in
parliament after the vote that the changes would strengthen the
OPEC member nation's position and said he doubted foreign firms
would quit Algeria over the recent attack.
"I don't think foreign companies will leave definitively,"
he said.
The amendments offer incentives to foreign companies wishing
to invest in unconventional resources such as shale gas and
shale oil and will link taxes on partners of state energy firm
Sonatrach to profit instead of turnover.
"I'm very happy with the approval of this law. This a strong
signal to the world that Algeria is advancing with
determination," Yousfi said.
"Following this approval we will start looking for
unconventional hydrocarbons. There are signs that Algeria is
very rich."
Sonatrach, which unveiled a $80 billion, five-year
investment plan last year, will remain a majority partner in all
upstream and downstream projects.
Top foreign energy firms in Algeria include BP and
Norway's Statoil.
Algeria's last three rounds of bidding for oil and gas
permits attracted lacklustre interest from foreign firms,
raising questions about whether it could maintain output levels
and meet growing demand.
In a 2011 round, just two blocks were awarded, down from
three in 2009 and four in 2008, which prompted the government to
make changes.
Under Monday's amendments, investors are set to be granted
prospecting licences for up to 11 years and exploitation
licences of 40 years for shale gas and 30 years for shale oil.
Conventional energy licence terms remain unchanged at seven
years for prospecting and 25 years for exploitation, with a
five-year supplementary period for natural gas deposits.
Algeria wants to develop shale gas and offshore production
to help ensure security of supply.
"This endorsement will allow us to boost our capacity to
meet long-term needs and give the state additional means to
develop the country," Yousfi said.
A member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries (OPEC), Algeria's oil and gas sales abroad account for
about 97 percent of its total exports.
Sonatrach, BP and Statoil jointly operate the In Amenas gas
complex where last week's attack occurred.
Yousfi said a decision on a restart date for the plant could
be made on Tuesday.
