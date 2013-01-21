UK's Metro Bank buys mortgage portfolio from Cerberus Capital
June 2 British lender Metro Bank Plc said it had bought a portfolio of UK mortgages from a company owned by Cerberus Capital Management LP for 596.7 million pounds ($768.2 million).
TOKYO Jan 21 Nine Japanese nationals were killed during a four-day siege at a gas plant in Algeria, where the number of hostages killed had already reached at least 48, a Japanese government source said on Monday.
"We've received information from the Algerian government that nine Japanese are dead," the official, who declined to be identified pending the official announcement, told Reuters.
The Japanese government and engineering firm JGC Corp , which had several dozen employees working at the plant, have so far said only that 10 Japanese workers remained unaccounted for. Neither would confirm media reports of casualties.
JGC is due to give an update regarding its staff in Algeria at 0600 GMT.
The deadly siege, one of the worst international hostage crises in decades, was claimed by a veteran Islamist fighter on behalf of al Qaeda.
June 2 British lender Metro Bank Plc said it had bought a portfolio of UK mortgages from a company owned by Cerberus Capital Management LP for 596.7 million pounds ($768.2 million).
* Europe, Asia voice dismay and anger, promise to defend accord