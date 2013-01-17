PARIS Jan 17 France has total confidence in the
Algerian government to resolve a standoff at a desert gas
facility where dozens of Western and Algerian hostages are being
held, French Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on
Thursday.
Le Drian said he would travel to Berlin in the next few
hours, however, to talk to his German counterpart about France's
military campaign against Islamist rebels in Mali, which the
hostage-takers in Algeria say must end.
A French government source told Reuters that Paris would ask
its international partners for more military backing for its
Mali campaign, but would not say if that meant sending soldiers
to back the 1,400 French troops on the ground there.
"We are going to ask today for the support of other
countries," the source said. "We do not necessarily need troops
at the moment but the African armies will need to be supported
once they get involved in the conflict."
French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius was expected to press
the issue with European Union foreign ministers at an emergency
meeting in Brussels on Thursday where it was agreed to push on
with a plan to send hundreds of military personnel to train
Malian government forces in fighting the rebels.
Even before the Algerian hostage crisis raised the stakes
for France's campaign in Mali, opposition politicians expressed
concern that France has been left alone to fight Mali's Islamist
rebels, with Western partners limiting their involvement to
offering logistical, surveillance and medical equipment and some
cargo planes.
Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said he spoke twice on
Wednesday evening to his Algerian counterpart and they agreed
that the situation in northern Mali and Algeria merited the
attention of the international community.