PARIS Jan 17 France has total confidence in the
Algerian government to resolve a standoff at a desert gas
facility where dozens of Western and Algerian hostages are being
held, French Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on
Thursday.
Le Drian said he would travel to Berlin in the next few
hours to talk to his German counterpart about France's military
campaign against Islamist rebels in Mali. The hostage-takers in
Algeria have demanded an end to France's Mali campaign.
Le Drian told reporters there were now 1,400 French troops
on the ground in Mali. A battle between French soldiers and
rebel fighters was ongoing in the town of Diabaly and likely to
continue into Friday.