ALGIERS Jan 20 Algeria's government said on Sunday the militants killed in the assault on the desert gas plant were from six different nationalities.

The official APS news agency cited Communications Minister Mohamed Said as saying they were from Arab, African and non- African countries, without providing further details. The Interior Ministry said on Saturday 32 militants had been killed.

It cited him as saying the operation to clear the Tiguentourine plant of mines laid by the militants was ongoing.

(Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; Editing by Alison Williams)