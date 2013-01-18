WASHINGTON Jan 18 U.S. President Barack Obama
is receiving regular updates on the situation at an Algerian gas
plant, where about 60 foreigners were being held hostage or
missing, a White House spokesman said on Friday.
"We are in constant contact with the government of Algeria
and have been clear that our first priority is the safety and
security of the hostages," Tommy Vietor, a spokesman for the
White House National Security Council, said in a statement.
Vietor said Obama discussed the situation with British Prime
Minister David Cameron on Thursday.
"We are in close touch with our other international
partners, as well as BP's security office in London," said
Vietor.
An administration official described the situation as
"ongoing and sensitive."