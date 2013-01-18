PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 2
June 2 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON Jan 18 U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta said on Friday militants who attacked the United States and its citizens would be run to ground, in the first comments by a senior U.S. official on a hostage attack by Islamist militants in Algeria.
"Terrorists should be on notice that they will find no sanctuary, no refuge, not in Algeria, not in North Africa, not anywhere," he said in a speech to security specialists in London.
"Those who would wantonly attack our country and our people will have no place to hide."
June 2 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* KKR's Asian Fund II has posted 29.1 pct return through March