WASHINGTON Jan 17 The White House said on
Thursday it believed Americans were among the hostages held by
militants at an Algerian gas plant, was concerned about reports
of loss of life in an operation by Algerian forces and was
seeking clarification from the Algerian government.
"This is an ongoing situation and we are seeking clarity,"
White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters when asked about
the Algerian military operation to break the desert siege.
President Barack Obama was being briefed regularly by his
national security team, he said.
Carney said the U.S. government was still trying to
determine the number of casualties and who they were, and was
also in touch with BP officials in London. He said there was no
immediate confirmation of al Qaeda links to the hostage
situation and Washington was trying to find out what group was
behind it.