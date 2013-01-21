(Adds quotes, background)
ALGIERS Jan 21 A total of 37 foreign workers
died in a hostage crisis at an Algerian desert gas plant and
seven are still missing, Algerian Prime Minister Abdelmalek
Sellal said on Monday.
Sellal also told a news conference that a Canadian had
coordinated the attack by Islamists on the site near the Libyan
border.
"A Canadian was among the militants. He was coordinating the
attack," Sellal said, adding that the raiders had threatened to
blow up the gas installation.
Earlier an Algerian security source told Reuters that
documents found on the bodies of two militants had identified
them as Canadians, as special forces scoured the plant following
Saturday's bloody end to the crisis.
Canada's foreign affairs department said it was seeking
information, but referred to the possible involvement of only
one Canadian.
Sellal said 29 Islamists had been killed in the siege, which
Algerian forces ended on Saturday by storming the plant, and
three had been captured alive.
American, British, French, Japanese, Norwegian, Filipino and
Romanian workers are dead or missing after the attack, for which
veteran Islamist fighter Mokhtar Belmokhtar has claimed
responsibility on behalf of al Qaeda.
A Japanese government source said earlier that the Algerian
government had told Tokyo nine Japanese had been killed, the
biggest toll so far among foreigners at the plant. Six Filipinos
died and four were wounded, a government spokesman in Manila
said.
Norwegian International Development Minister Heikki Holmaas
also said his stepfather, Tore Bech, was among the missing and
presumed dead. Bech was a manager at the site for the Norwegian
energy company Statoil.
Sellal said the jihadists had planned the attack two months
ago in neighbouring Mali, where French forces began fighting
Islamists this month.
Initially the raiders in Algeria had tried to hijack a bus
carrying foreign workers to a nearby airport and take them
hostage. "They started firing at the bus and received a severe
response from the soldiers guarding the bus," Sellal said. "They
failed to achieve their objective, which was to kidnap foreign
workers from the bus."
(Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; additional reporting by David
Ljunggren in Ottawa; editing by David Stamp)