Jan 21 Here is a look at some of the deadliest
sieges in the last 30 years, after an Algerian hostage crisis
ended on Saturday with heavy loss of life.
American, Canadian, British, French, Japanese, Norwegian,
Filipino and Romanian workers are dead or missing after Islamist
militants seized a desert gas plant near the Libyan border,
about 1,300 km (800 miles) southeast of Algiers. Algerian forces
stormed the plant on Saturday and veteran Islamist fighter
Mokhtar Belmokhtar claimed responsibility for the attack on
behalf of al Qaeda.
* INDIA - June 1984 - The Indian Army stormed Sikhism's
holiest shrine, the Golden Temple in the city of Amritsar. The
action was aimed at driving out armed militants who had occupied
the shrine as part of their fight for an independent state.
Several hundred people were killed, although casualty estimates
vary. Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who ordered the
operation, was assassinated by two Sikh bodyguards later that
year.
* RUSSIA - September 2004 - Pro-Chechen gunmen seized School
No.1 in Beslan, Chechnya and took 1,300 hostages on the first
day of the school year. 331 people were killed, including 186
children, in a chaotic storming of the school by Russian forces.
The rebels were demanding independence and an end to war in
Chechnya.
* RUSSIA - October 2002 - At least 129 hostages and 41
Chechen guerrillas were killed when Russian troops stormed a
Moscow theatre where rebels had taken more than 700 people
captive. Most of the hostages were killed by gas used to knock
out the Chechens.
* RUSSIA - June 1995 - Chechen rebels seized hundreds of
hostages in a hospital in the Russian town of Budennovsk. More
than 100 people died during the rebel assault and a Russian
commando raid. The rebels were allowed to leave for Chechnya
after five days in exchange for freeing the remaining captives.
* PAKISTAN - July 2007 - At least 105 people are killed when
army commandos stormed the Red Mosque and an adjoining seminary
for women in Islamabad, after followers of radical clerics
running a Taliban-style movement from the complex refused to
surrender after a week-long siege.
(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit;
editing by David Stamp)