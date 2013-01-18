* Recall two-day ordeal at isolated natural gas plant
* Witnessed killings, hid in fear from Islamist militants
* Fate of many hostages remains unknown
By Lamine Chikhi
ALGIERS, Jan 18 A Frenchman spent a day and two
nights in terror, boarded up under his bed, certain he would be
found and killed. An Algerian radio operator saw his French
supervisor's corpse. A Northern Irish engineer saw four
truckloads of other hostages blasted to pieces in an Algerian
military strike.
The siege of a natural gas plant deep in the remote Sahara
desert of Algeria is not yet over, but the stories of survivors
so far contain tales of shattering trauma that experts say may
never heal.
Hundreds of Algerians and scores of foreigners were trapped
inside the gas complex captured by gunmen before dawn on
Wednesday.
Although official accounts are contradictory and the fates
of many are still unknown, Algerian officials say as many as 30
Algerian and foreign hostages may have been killed and
potentially dozens of foreigners remain unaccounted for.
The attackers who arrived on Wednesday before dawn ran
through the vast compound, which includes a huge residential
barracks and a gas processing plant, searching for foreigners,
said Abdelkader, 53, a worker from the nearby town of In Amenas.
"The terrorists told us at the very start that they would
not hurt Muslims but were only interested in the Christians and
infidels," he recalled. "'We will kill them,' they said."
His voice choking with emotion - "I'm a lucky man," he said
over the sound of children playing and a television relaying the
latest news - Abdelkader described how he managed to escape
along with many of the hundreds of Algerians initially detained.
"I am still choked, and stressed," he said, adding that he
feared many of his foreign colleagues may have died. "The
terrorists seemed to know the base very well. Moving around,
showing that they knew where they were going."
Algerian radio operator Azedine, 27, said he saw the body of
his French supervisor. One of the militants had taken the dead
Frenchman's ID badge and was putting it on.
IN SHOCK
"My supervisor was a great man; I learned a lot from him. He
had been shot, but I did not see the execution. All I saw was
his body when I ran with some colleagues to leave the base," he
told Reuters, clearly still in shock.
The kidnappers eventually announced they were holding 41
foreigners. Among the other foreign workers still hiding in the
compound was French catering manager Alexandre Berceaux.
"I heard a huge amount of shooting. There was an alarm
telling us to stay where we were but I didn't know if it was
real or a drill," he later told Europe 1 radio.
He survived by staying in his room away from other
foreigners, hidden behind a barricade of wooden planks. Algerian
colleagues sneaked him food and water.
"I was completely isolated ... I was afraid. I could see
myself already ending up in a wooden box," he said from the
military base where he and other freed hostages were taken by
the Algerian army.
The foreigners captured by the gunmen were bound, and some
were made to wear explosive belts, while outside the Algerian
army surrounded the compound, declaring it would not negotiate.
The captors told Mauritanian media they would kill the
hostages if the army tried to storm the building. Algerian
officials said the captors demanded safe passage out of the
compound with their prisoners, but the government refused. The
captors said the army tried to storm the building overnight.
In the second morning, the hostages were allowed to phone
out to media, in what appeared to be an attempt by their captors
to persuade the military to back off.
Still a prisoner inside the building, Northern Irish
engineer Stephen McFaul spoke to Al Jazeera television.
"The situation is deteriorating. We have contacted the
embassies and we call on the Algerian army to withdraw ... We
are worried because of the continuation of the firing," he said.
Soon after, he and other hostages were herded into five
trucks by captors who wanted to move them. According to his
brother, Algerian forces fired on the convoy. McFaul survived,
but saw four of the vehicles destroyed.
"The army bombed four out of the five of the trucks, and
four of them were destroyed," Brian McFaul said. "The truck my
brother was in crashed and at that stage Stephen was able to
make a break for his freedom. He presumed everyone else in the
other trucks was killed."