ALGIERS Jan 20 Algerian troops searching a desert gas compound a day after ending a four-day siege found the bodies of 25 more hostages inside, more than doubling the toll to 48 hostages killed, a security source said on Sunday.

Along with 32 slain hostage-takers, the overall death toll from the incident reached 80. The source said the toll could still rise as troops continue to comb through the site. (Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; Editing by Peter Graff and Sonya Hepinstall)