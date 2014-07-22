BRIEF-Gruh Finance March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter total income from operations 4.16 billion rupees
NEW DELHI, July 22 The jailed chairman of Indian conglomerate Sahara could be allowed to take part in talks over group asset sales to repay investors sold bonds that were later ruled to be illegal, the company said after he was again denied bail on Tuesday.
Subrata Roy has been in a Delhi jail since March 4 after failing to appear at a contempt hearing in his group's legal battle with the Indian capital markets regulator over the company's failure to repay investors who bought the outlawed bonds.
Sahara, the assets of which include the landmark Plaza hotel in New York and Grosvenor House in London, has offered to sell its three overseas hotels to meet the payment demands and is also planning to sell some real estate assets within India.
The company said in a statement that India's Supreme Court on Tuesday lifted a freeze on its overseas properties and allowed the group to hold talks for selling or mortgaging these properties.
Though the country's top court again denied Roy bail, Sahara said that, in the event of the submission of a concrete proposal of such mortgage or sale deal, the court said it "will consider the case and pass an order so that he (Roy) can meet with the buyer on certain conditions". (Reporting by Suchitra Mohanty and Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by David Goodman)
April 17 The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted 1 bid for 9.05 billion rupees ($140.41 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees)